UrduPoint.com

DHQ Teaching Hospital Renamed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 06:38 PM

DHQ Teaching hospital renamed

Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Punjab changed the name of District Headquarter (DHQ) Teaching Hospital to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Punjab changed the name of District Headquarter (DHQ) Teaching Hospital to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday,Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Younis Siddiqui said that the hospital renamed on the direction of the Punjab government.

"Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital was completely shifted on solar system",he said and added that the blood bank in the hospital was shifted to a new place while a new 7-bed surgical ward was also set up in the hospital.

MS Mohammad Younis further said that for the convenience of the public, the MRI test would be conducted in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Bank From Blood

Recent Stories

Moscow Says Closely Monitoring Situation in Pakist ..

Moscow Says Closely Monitoring Situation in Pakistan After Arrest of Former Prim ..

11 minutes ago
 CEO MEPCO for keeping customer service centres fun ..

CEO MEPCO for keeping customer service centres functional 24/7

11 minutes ago
 Violent PTI mob sets APP, Radio Pakistan offices o ..

Violent PTI mob sets APP, Radio Pakistan offices on fire

9 minutes ago
 Court dismisses plea to file FIR into death of Kar ..

Court dismisses plea to file FIR into death of Karachi Zoo Elephant Noor Jahan

9 minutes ago
 Bidens, Associates Receive Over $10Mln From Foreig ..

Bidens, Associates Receive Over $10Mln From Foreign Nationals, Firms - Oversight ..

13 minutes ago
 Fazl calls for NEAP to strengthen economy, support ..

Fazl calls for NEAP to strengthen economy, support neglected communities

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.