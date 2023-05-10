DHQ Teaching hospital renamed

Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Punjab changed the name of District Headquarter (DHQ) Teaching Hospital to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Punjab changed the name of District Headquarter (DHQ) Teaching Hospital to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday,Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Younis Siddiqui said that the hospital renamed on the direction of the Punjab government.

"Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital was completely shifted on solar system",he said and added that the blood bank in the hospital was shifted to a new place while a new 7-bed surgical ward was also set up in the hospital.

MS Mohammad Younis further said that for the convenience of the public, the MRI test would be conducted in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm.