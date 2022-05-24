DHQ to get MRI machine soon

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jan, announced provision of MRI machine to District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal besides upgradation of the health facility.

He made the announcement during his visit to DHQ here on Monday.

The secretary inspected trauma and thalassemia centres and checked the attendance of staffers.

He asked MS Dr Nabeel Tareen to extend best health facilities to patients within available resources.

Speaking on occasion, he said that improvement of service delivery was Punjab CM, Hamza Shehbaz top priority adding that CT Scan machine will be provided to specific DHQs of the province.

He termed announcement of Mother and Child Unit at DHQ by Jadeed Group as a good omen.