UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHQ's Capacity To Increase After Its Up-gradation: Mushtaq Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

DHQ's capacity to increase after its up-gradation: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday said that summery for the up-gradation of District Headquarters hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad to A-grade hospital would be presented to chief minister today.

Chairing a meeting regarding the up-gradation of DHQ Abbottabad, he directed the officials' concerned to accelerate the pace on up-gradation process of A-grade hospital, improve the condition of existing wards in the hospital, he also ordered to provide more facilities to the Women and Children hospital Abbottabad.

While briefing the speaker, health department officials said that on daily basis more than 3000 patients visit DHQ hospital while the existing facilities of the hospital are not sufficient, after up-gradation to A category installation of new machinery and induction of new specialist doctors and other staff would be started soon.

It was further informed that identified old structure including an administration block in the hospital would be demolished and the new building would be constructed.

In the meeting special secretary Health Farooq Jameel, Amir Afaq, MS DHQ Abbottabad and Chief Planning Officer(CPO) Health department were present.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Visit Women Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama “M ..

6 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

11 minutes ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

24 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

55 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia eyes intensifying COVID-19 vac ..

56 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.