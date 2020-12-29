ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday said that summery for the up-gradation of District Headquarters hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad to A-grade hospital would be presented to chief minister today.

Chairing a meeting regarding the up-gradation of DHQ Abbottabad, he directed the officials' concerned to accelerate the pace on up-gradation process of A-grade hospital, improve the condition of existing wards in the hospital, he also ordered to provide more facilities to the Women and Children hospital Abbottabad.

While briefing the speaker, health department officials said that on daily basis more than 3000 patients visit DHQ hospital while the existing facilities of the hospital are not sufficient, after up-gradation to A category installation of new machinery and induction of new specialist doctors and other staff would be started soon.

It was further informed that identified old structure including an administration block in the hospital would be demolished and the new building would be constructed.

In the meeting special secretary Health Farooq Jameel, Amir Afaq, MS DHQ Abbottabad and Chief Planning Officer(CPO) Health department were present.