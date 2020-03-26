(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Department of Psychiatry at the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital starts online treatment of patients here Thursday.

The Skype ID is Psychfmu@gmail.com and land line number is 041-2408910 for the patients to contact the psychologists daily from 9am to 1pm, said Dr Saleem, spokesperson for the Faisalabad Medical University (FMU)here.

He said that the FMU had also released whatsapp number of different departments for seeking online treatment of diseases. The details are as under:-Department of Dermatology 0318-7546709; Medicine 0318-7546710; ENT 0318-7546711; Eye 0318-7546712; Gynae/obs 0318-7546713; Paeds 0318-7546714; Surgery 0318-7546715 and Cardiology 0318-7546716.