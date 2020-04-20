UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHS Inspects Facilities For Patients At DHQ Hospital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:14 PM

DHS inspects facilities for patients at DHQ hospital

Director Health Services (DHS) Dr Amanullah visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Monday and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients there

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Director Health Services (DHS) Dr Amanullah visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Monday and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients there.

He visited different wards and sections of the hospital and expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to patients.

He said that the role of doctors and paramedics was appreciable in combating coronavirus as the front-line warriors.

The hospital medical superintendent briefed the visiting official about the steps taken for placing the suspected COVID-19 patients in isolation and providing them treatment facilities.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

1 minute ago

DP World to support artisans and small businesses ..

16 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers develop mathematica ..

16 minutes ago

Oil glut submerges Wall Street stocks

2 minutes ago

Rulers who could not run state affairs were thrown ..

2 minutes ago

'Ghost games' only option for Bundesliga return: G ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.