DHS inspects facilities for patients at DHQ hospital

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Director Health Services (DHS) Dr Amanullah visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Monday and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients there.

He visited different wards and sections of the hospital and expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to patients.

He said that the role of doctors and paramedics was appreciable in combating coronavirus as the front-line warriors.

The hospital medical superintendent briefed the visiting official about the steps taken for placing the suspected COVID-19 patients in isolation and providing them treatment facilities.