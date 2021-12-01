UrduPoint.com

DHS Marks World AIDS Day

Dareecha Health Society (DHS) Tuesday organized an event regarding World AIDS Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Dareecha Health Society (DHS) Tuesday organized an event regarding World AIDS Day.

The theme of World AIDS Day 2021 was 'End inequalities, End AIDS', said a press release.

With a special focus on reaching people left behind, WHO and its partners are highlighting the growing inequalities in access to essential HIV services.

Sharing injection needles, razor blades, knives among other things with an infected person can also be a reason for contraction of the disease.

There are a few symptoms of the disease that one should be aware of. These include; the disease is not entirely curable but there are quite a few protective measures that one must adopt in their everyday life to prevent the contract of the disease. The treatments include antiretroviral therapy (ART) and HIV medicines to reduce risk of transmission.

The preventive measures against HIV AIDS include, needles, blades etc with other people and building good body immunity.

"Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine " said Dareecha Programme Director Muhammad Usman said the purpose of the event was to understand the equality among normal persons and the person have affected from HIV.

The theme of the this year 2021 was "to end inequalities".

The day was first marked in 1988 and also the first-ever international day for global health. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a chronic disease that is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The immune system of the person who is suffering from the disease gets damaged and also reduces the disease fighting ability of the body.

Transgenders community Rawalpindi and Islamabad also attended the event.

