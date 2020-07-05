DHS teams visit high number of cases of leishmania, malaria in merged tribal areas

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :As per the directives of Director Health Services Merged Areas (DHS Merged Areas) Dr. Niaz Muhammad Afridi, a team under supervision of PM-IVMP-Merged areas, Dr. Shaista has visit various district of merged areas and sub-divisions where the high number of Leishmania and malaria cases were reported.

For the control and prevention of leishmania, dengue and malaria health facilities have been increased as compared to 2019.

In the context of dengue control and prevention, various activities like entomological surveillance (indoor and outdoor) awareness sessions through LHWs are carried out in all merged districts and sub-divisions.

The indoor and outdoor surveillance has been carried out through LHWs and malaria supervisors.

Still, no case of dengue has been reported from the merged districts and Sub-divisions.

Leishmania medicines including GLucantime and Sodium Stibogluconate have been provided as per the demand and basis of burden of diseases to merged areas and sub-division. As per the direction of Dr. Shaista Ilyas indoor residual spraying (IRS) has been conducted in the merged districts and sub-division where hot spots for Leishmania and malaria are identified.