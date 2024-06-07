Dhul Hijjah crescent sighted: Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated on June 17

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad on Friday announced that the crescent of Dhul Hijjah 1445 AH has been sighted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad on Friday announced that the crescent of Dhul Hijjah 1445 AH has been sighted.

Addressing a press conference, he stated that the first day of Dhul Hijjah will be on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Consequently, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, 2024, with religious and traditional fervor across the nation.

Additionally, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah had been sighted in the Kingdom, making Friday, June 7, 2024, the first day of Dhul Hijjah.

According to the announcement, Arafat Day will be observed on Saturday, June 15, 2024, followed by Eid-ul-Adha on Sunday, June 16, 2024.