DHUS Designated For MDCAT Entrance Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission and Sindh Health Department have authorized University of Health Sciences as MDCAT Conducting University of all the medical universities and colleges in Sindh for the session 2022-23.
Medical/Dental Colleges Admission Tests (MDCAT) will be conducted on November 13, 2022 as per the syllabus of Sindh Text Book board. It will be a single paper based MCQ exam to be conducted simultaneously across the province, said DUHS news release on Monday.