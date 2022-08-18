UrduPoint.com

DI Khan Agriculture University's Advanced Studies, Research Board Meets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 01:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research board of the Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan was held here to review rules and regulations relating to postgraduate degrees.

The meeting which was chaired by Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Masroor Elahi Babar also worked out a strategy for new admissions into various disciplines in the university.

The meeting discussed various ways and means to equip students with quality education to effectively meet contemporary and future challenges in the relevant field.

The VC said that concrete measures would be taken to promote quality education among students who were considered future leaders of a country.

He said that the process of new admissions would be completed soon and no effort would be spared to ensure a conducive learning environment for students.

He vowed to bring the Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan on par with the top universities in the country.

The meeting was also attended by a member- Additional Director Directorate of Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

