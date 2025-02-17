DI Khan: Another Attack On Convoy Carrying Relief Goods To Kurram
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2025 | 05:55 PM
A convoy consisting of 130 vehicles, including five oil tankers, departed from Thall while convoy was attacked again in Lower Kurram, and gunfire is still ongoing
KURRAM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2025) Once again, a convoy carrying relief goods to Kurram has come under attack, where intense firing was carried out, and relief vehicles were looted.
According to the district administration, a convoy consisting of 130 vehicles, including five oil tankers, departed from Thall. The convoy was attacked again in Lower Kurram, and gunfire is still ongoing. However, the administration has ordered the convoy to keep moving.
The official sources reported that the attack took place at Char Khel in Lower Kurram, where vehicles were looted after being fired upon. The sources added that the assailants were fired upon in response. A total of 40 vehicles were en route from Thall to Parachinar.
Meanwhile, the demolition of bunkers in Kurram is also ongoing. According to the Deputy Commissioner, 183 bunkers have been demolished so far, and full implementation of the peace agreement will be ensured. He further stated that security forces have been dispatched to Char Khel following reports of the convoy attack.
On the other hand, the police reported that the convoy was also fired upon in Ochat and Dad Qamar areas of Lower Kurram. A total of 64 vehicles had departed from Thall, and casualties are feared due to the firing. Initial reports indicate that one driver has been injured.
According to the Assistant Commissioner, none of the 113 vehicles have returned to Thall. The administration stated that injured driver Akram Khan, who belongs to Peshawar, has been shifted to Alizai Hospital.
The injured driver reported that his truck, loaded with medicines, was looted in Char Khel. The police advised him to leave his vehicle in the area before sending him to the hospital, after which armed individuals began looting the vehicle.
He added that a bullet punctured his truck’s tire, and he also sustained injuries.
Meanwhile, the district administration assured that the vehicles in the convoy heading to Kurram are safe and continuing toward their destination. The strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt peace.
