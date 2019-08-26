DI Khan District police finalize security plan for Muharram ul Harram

The district police on Monday finalized the security plan for maintaining law and order situation during the holy month of Muharram ul Harram

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The district police on Monday finalized the security plan for maintaining law and order situation during the holy month of Muharram ul Harram.

Under the plan, as many as 6,000 security officials would perform duty during Muharram procession and Majalis.

The city has been divided into four zones, 10 sectors and 20 sub-sector to observe peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram.

Superintendents of Police would be incharge of zones while DSP rank officer would be responsible for each sector.

According to police, overall 174 small and big processions would be carried out during the first 10 days of Muharram while 642 Majalis would be held in various Imambargahs.

Under the security plan, check posts have been established on all entry and exist points of the city and CCTV camera have been installed on main roads around Imambarghas, Mosques and other sensitive areas across the city.

The district police officer told media here that foolproof security measures would be put in place for peaceful observance of the holy month of Muharram and nobody would be allowed to carry out any subversive activity.