"DI Khan Floods:CM Gandapur to Oversee Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Areas"

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday cut short his visit to his hometown, Dera Ismail Khan, and departed for the flood-affected areas of the province.

According to the Chief Minister’s spokesperson, Faraz Ahmed Mughal, Gandapur will meet flood victims, listen to their grievances, and review the challenges faced by the affected families.

The spokesperson said a special team of the Chief Minister had already reached the flood-hit areas to assess the needs and difficulties of the people, while ongoing relief operations were being closely monitored.

He added that in light of the emergency situation, the Chief Minister had directed the use of all available resources to protect lives and extend maximum relief.

The Chief Minister is in constant contact with divisional and district administrations as well as relevant provincial departments. Rescue agencies have been tasked to work round-the-clock to evacuate stranded residents, trace missing persons, and provide emergency relief.

The spokesperson further said Gandapur was personally monitoring the rains and flood situation across the province. The provincial government, he added, has reiterated its commitment to extend all-out support and assistance to the flood victims.