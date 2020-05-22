UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DI Khan Hospital Equipped With New Heath Machinery, Accessories

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:19 PM

DI Khan hospital equipped with new heath machinery, accessories

Dera Ismail Khan District Bureau Teaching Hospital has been provided five ultrasounds, a color Doppler, Base Nebulizers and other testing machinery and accessories besides a modern gynecology ward

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Dera Ismail Khan District Bureau Teaching Hospital has been provided five ultrasounds, a color Doppler, Base Nebulizers and other testing machinery and accessories besides a modern gynecology ward.

Special attention is being paid to the availability of ICU in addition to upgrading the laboratories of the hospital as per the modern requirements.

In this regard a meeting was held in which Dean Gomal Medical College Dr. Arshad Ali, Hospital Director Dr. Farrukh Jamil, Medical Director Dr. Naseem Saba, DMS Dr. Fazal, Director Paramedics Saleem Awan gave briefings.

Dr. Farrukh Jameel said out of five ultrasound machines, one would be kept in Trauma Center, two in Women's Hospital, one in Gynecology Ward and one in Ultrasound Lab.

He further said that the said equipment also includes 20 nebulizers that will be used in all sections, especially in the children ward of the hospital. After tenders under Improvement & Rehabilitation Program, work was underway on X-ray block at a cost of Rs. 179 million including establishment of wards and other facilities in the Women's Hospital.

Addressing the meeting on the occasion, Dean Gomal Medical College Dr.

Irshad Ali said that DHQ Hospital will be fully computerized and different departments will be connected to each other through biometric technology.

He said Mufti Mahmood Hospital had an MRI machine while DHQ Hospital was in dire need of MRI machine. He further said there were doctors and specialists in the hospital who were skilled in their work, however, due to lack of equipment and other facilities, patients had been forced to be referred to other cities, most of which are neurosurgery patients.

On this occasion, they thanked Asiya Asad, Member of the Provincial Assembly and a member of the Standing Committee on Health who provided Rs. 5 crore from personal fund for the improvement and development of the hospital with the help of which work was underway to provide surgery especially neurosurgery equipment and other facilities in this field.

Dean Gomal Medical College Dr. Arshad Ali said efforts were being made under the patronage of Chairman board of Governors MTI Arshad in the development of the hospital and provision of facilities and people would also feel a clear improvement in this regard and soon there will be a significant reduction in the number of referral cases.

Related Topics

Technology Provincial Assembly Dera Ismail Khan Gomal Arshad Ali Women Mufti All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar distributes food among members of transg ..

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s proactive and pre-empti ..

20 minutes ago

BoP CEO Zafar Masud miraculously survives Karachi ..

25 minutes ago

CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Expressed Grief O ..

29 minutes ago

Exports the only way to strengthen rupee, reserves ..

34 minutes ago

Woman who misbehaved with police officials booked ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.