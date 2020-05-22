DI Khan hospital equipped with new heath machinery, accessories

Dera Ismail Khan District Bureau Teaching Hospital has been provided five ultrasounds, a color Doppler, Base Nebulizers and other testing machinery and accessories besides a modern gynecology ward

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Dera Ismail Khan District Bureau Teaching Hospital has been provided five ultrasounds, a color Doppler, Base Nebulizers and other testing machinery and accessories besides a modern gynecology ward.

Special attention is being paid to the availability of ICU in addition to upgrading the laboratories of the hospital as per the modern requirements.

In this regard a meeting was held in which Dean Gomal Medical College Dr. Arshad Ali, Hospital Director Dr. Farrukh Jamil, Medical Director Dr. Naseem Saba, DMS Dr. Fazal, Director Paramedics Saleem Awan gave briefings.

Dr. Farrukh Jameel said out of five ultrasound machines, one would be kept in Trauma Center, two in Women's Hospital, one in Gynecology Ward and one in Ultrasound Lab.

He further said that the said equipment also includes 20 nebulizers that will be used in all sections, especially in the children ward of the hospital. After tenders under Improvement & Rehabilitation Program, work was underway on X-ray block at a cost of Rs. 179 million including establishment of wards and other facilities in the Women's Hospital.

Addressing the meeting on the occasion, Dean Gomal Medical College Dr.

Irshad Ali said that DHQ Hospital will be fully computerized and different departments will be connected to each other through biometric technology.

He said Mufti Mahmood Hospital had an MRI machine while DHQ Hospital was in dire need of MRI machine. He further said there were doctors and specialists in the hospital who were skilled in their work, however, due to lack of equipment and other facilities, patients had been forced to be referred to other cities, most of which are neurosurgery patients.

On this occasion, they thanked Asiya Asad, Member of the Provincial Assembly and a member of the Standing Committee on Health who provided Rs. 5 crore from personal fund for the improvement and development of the hospital with the help of which work was underway to provide surgery especially neurosurgery equipment and other facilities in this field.

Dean Gomal Medical College Dr. Arshad Ali said efforts were being made under the patronage of Chairman board of Governors MTI Arshad in the development of the hospital and provision of facilities and people would also feel a clear improvement in this regard and soon there will be a significant reduction in the number of referral cases.