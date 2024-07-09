DI Khan Mayor visits Imambargahs, review arrangements

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) On the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Tehsil Mayor Dera Umar Amin Gandapur along with the officers concerned paid a detailed visit to various procession routes and imambargahs of the city and assured adequate arrangements during Muharram and utilize all resources for the purpose.

The Mayor along with the officials of Tehsil Muincipal Administration and Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) visited the various imambargah including Imambargah Chah Syed Munawar Shah,Central Imambargah Imam Hussain (Thala Bammu Shah), Imambargah Imam Hassan (Bhora Shah), Imambargah Thala Dr. Jalal Hussain and imambargah Yallah Shah.

Mayor also inspected the under construction street of Darbar Shah sahib Munawar and instructed the contractor to ensure better standard of work.

Instructions have been issued to the officers of TMA and WSSC, present on the spot to finalize arrangements for the maintenance of street lights, route repair and cleaning on the routes of ancient and traditional processions of Muharram.

He also met the organisers and dis­cussed the arrangements and security-related mat­ters.

Officers concerned give briefing about necessary arrangements for security, cleanliness, required patchwork and repairing of street lights of all Imambargahs and procession routes.

Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur said the district administration and police should make parking arrangements at a suitable distance from the Majalis. He said that all kinds of encroachments on the procession routes will be eliminated.

The mayor said that the month of Muharram- ul-Haram reminded us of the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) for the sake of the religion, adding all available resources would be utilized to facilitate the participant of processions and majalis.

He said that all the scholars and citizens should play their full role to maintain the atmosphere of peace, unity and brotherhood in the district during Muharram.

He stated that efforts were being made to provide all possible facilities for processions and gatherings, while the administration and religious leaders will play a crucial role in maintaining law and order during this period.