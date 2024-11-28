Open Menu

DI Khan Police Arrest 4 Outlaws: Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 09:22 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) DI Khan police during the operation arrested four outlaws including drug peddlers, recovered 310 grams hashish and weapons from their possession in the limits of Giloti Police station here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, operations against criminal elements of District Dera Police are continuing indiscriminately.

The SHO Police Station Giloti Bashir Ahmed with police team conducted the operation against the drug peddlers and arrested Moeen Uddin Son of Kabil Khan resident of Wanda Daud and recovered 165 grams of hashish from his possession.

During the another operation, police arrested another criminal Muhammad Zubair son of Ahmed Hussain resident of Wanda Mir Ali and recovered 30 bore pistol with 5 cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, Police arrested drug peddler Amin Jan son of Mehr Dil and recovered 145 grams of hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, Kifayt Ullah son of Gulmar Khan was arrested and police recovered 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

