D.I. Khan Police arrest proclaimed offender

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :D.I. Khan Police has arrested proclaimed offender (PO) wanted to Tank Police in connections with murders, attempted murders and other crimes, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The proclaimed offender Rangeen Khan son of Mohammad Amin, resident of Bara Khel, Tank was arrested during a raid in Dera Town. Police has also recovered 30-bore pistol and cartridges from him.