DI Khan Police arrests two killers, drug peddler in different raids

The city police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and two killers of a murder during raids conducted in different localities of the district here Saturday, police said

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The city police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and two killers of a murder during raids conducted in different localities of the district here Saturday, police said.

On the directives of District Police Officer DIKHAN Dilawar Khan Bangash, the investigation team of Cantt Police Station probed the murder of Sahar Iqbal in Green Town.

The police team traced and arrested an alleged accused that confessed the killing and ascertained two of his accomplices involved in murder.

The police team has arrested two killers among three by recovering snatched motorbike from their possessions, however raids have been conducted for arrest of third criminal.

Similarly, Town Police has arrested notorious drug peddler identified as Iqbal during a raid conducted at Behari Colony and recovered three kilogram hashish from his possession. Police has registered the case against drug peddler and investigation is underway.