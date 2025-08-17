DI Khan Police, CTD Conduct Search And Strike Operation Against Militants
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) District Police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out a joint search and strike operation against militants in the boundary areas of Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat districts on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, the operation was conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada. The security forces combed the hilly terrain and adjoining localities including Giloti, Panyala, Abdulkhel and surrounding villages.
Superintendent of Police Paharpur Asad Ali Shah, SP CTD Iftikhar Ali Shah, DSP Paharpur Malik Abid Iqbal, and Station House Officers Asghar Khan Wazir and Fawad Khan Sherani also participated in the operation.
During the action, snap checking was carried out at entry and exit points, suspected hideouts and vacant buildings were searched, and data verification was conducted through modern systems. Raids were also conducted on suspected militant dens.
The spokesman said that the purpose of the search and strike operation was to maintain peace and order in the district.
