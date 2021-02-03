UrduPoint.com
DI Khan Receives 585 Coronavirus Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

DI Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The coronavirus vaccination process started here on Wednesday at Mufti Mahmmod Hospital As the first dose was given to ICU In-charge Dr Abdul Rehman.

Dr Abdul Rehman said that he voluntarily presented himself for coronavirus vaccination.

District Health Officer DI Khan, Dr Rahim Khattak said that total 585 vaccines were received which would be administered among frontline health workers on voluntarily basis.

