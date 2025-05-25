DI Khan residents urge Distt Administration to crackdown on growing begging mafia

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Concerned over the growing nuisance, residents of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday urged the district administration to take decisive action against professional beggars, whose unchecked presence has sparked alarm throughout the city.

An unprecedented rise in the number of beggars across Dera city — particularly in areas like Paharpur, Muriali, Dinpur, New Bannu Chungi, main Topanwa Chowk, and Kechari areas— has prompted citizens to demand swift government intervention. From busy marketplaces to quiet neighborhoods, the presence of these individuals is not only disrupting daily life but also raising serious security concerns.

Local residents claim that many of these beggars appear to be non-locals, with a large number believed to have migrated from other cities . What started as occasional appearances has now turned into a permanent and highly visible presence, they said .

“These are not your typical needy individuals — this looks like an organized network,” said Farooq Baloch , a shopkeeper in the main bazaar. “Some of them get aggressive when denied money. They follow customers, loiter around commercial spots all day, and create an environment of unease.”

Women, in particular, say they feel increasingly unsafe. Kaneeza Bibi, a resident of Dinpur, shared her concerns: “I can't even send my daughter to the market alone. Groups of beggars, including men, women, and children, crowd around people. It's intimidating, especially for young girls.”

The problem, residents claim, goes beyond simple panhandling. Some of the individuals have reportedly exhibited suspicious behavior that has heightened fears of possible criminal activity being masked under the guise of begging.

Abdul Rauf Khan, a retired government official, voiced his concerns bluntly: “No one knows who these people really are or where they come from. There’s a real risk that some may be involved in theft, surveillance, or other crimes. It's a serious security issue.”

Traders in Paharpur also report a pattern in how the beggars operate. “This is not random,” said Nazakat Ali, a local businessman. “They work in groups, follow a set routine, and even use hand signals to communicate. It’s clearly organized — this looks like a begging mafia.”

The persistence of these individuals near schools, hospitals, mosques, and commercial centers has also led to disruptions in traffic flow and interference with regular business activities. Shopkeepers complain of customers feeling harassed and hesitant to visit busy areas.

Residents are now demanding that the district administration and police take concrete steps to verify the identities of these individuals, crack down on any organized networks, and repatriate non-locals if necessary.

“We urge the authorities to take this matter seriously,” said Muhammad Yousaf , a community elder. “It’s not just about inconvenience anymore. It’s about the safety, peace, and future of our city.”

Citizens warn that without immediate measures, the problem will continue to spiral — potentially leading to a rise in crime and a further breakdown in the city's social fabric.