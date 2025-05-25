DI Khan Residents Urge Distt Administration To Crackdown On Growing Begging Mafia
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 11:50 AM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Concerned over the growing nuisance, residents of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday urged the district administration to take decisive action against professional beggars, whose unchecked presence has sparked alarm throughout the city.
An unprecedented rise in the number of beggars across Dera city — particularly in areas like Paharpur, Muriali, Dinpur, New Bannu Chungi, main Topanwa Chowk, and Kechari areas— has prompted citizens to demand swift government intervention. From busy marketplaces to quiet neighborhoods, the presence of these individuals is not only disrupting daily life but also raising serious security concerns.
Local residents claim that many of these beggars appear to be non-locals, with a large number believed to have migrated from other cities . What started as occasional appearances has now turned into a permanent and highly visible presence, they said .
“These are not your typical needy individuals — this looks like an organized network,” said Farooq Baloch , a shopkeeper in the main bazaar. “Some of them get aggressive when denied money. They follow customers, loiter around commercial spots all day, and create an environment of unease.”
Women, in particular, say they feel increasingly unsafe. Kaneeza Bibi, a resident of Dinpur, shared her concerns: “I can't even send my daughter to the market alone. Groups of beggars, including men, women, and children, crowd around people. It's intimidating, especially for young girls.”
The problem, residents claim, goes beyond simple panhandling. Some of the individuals have reportedly exhibited suspicious behavior that has heightened fears of possible criminal activity being masked under the guise of begging.
Abdul Rauf Khan, a retired government official, voiced his concerns bluntly: “No one knows who these people really are or where they come from. There’s a real risk that some may be involved in theft, surveillance, or other crimes. It's a serious security issue.”
Traders in Paharpur also report a pattern in how the beggars operate. “This is not random,” said Nazakat Ali, a local businessman. “They work in groups, follow a set routine, and even use hand signals to communicate. It’s clearly organized — this looks like a begging mafia.”
The persistence of these individuals near schools, hospitals, mosques, and commercial centers has also led to disruptions in traffic flow and interference with regular business activities. Shopkeepers complain of customers feeling harassed and hesitant to visit busy areas.
Residents are now demanding that the district administration and police take concrete steps to verify the identities of these individuals, crack down on any organized networks, and repatriate non-locals if necessary.
“We urge the authorities to take this matter seriously,” said Muhammad Yousaf , a community elder. “It’s not just about inconvenience anymore. It’s about the safety, peace, and future of our city.”
Citizens warn that without immediate measures, the problem will continue to spiral — potentially leading to a rise in crime and a further breakdown in the city's social fabric.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025
UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..
Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..
Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..
Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU
UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World
Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title
Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship
79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
29 criminals held53 seconds ago
-
DI Khan residents urge Distt Administration to crackdown on growing begging mafia54 seconds ago
-
AIG leads CCD conference,vows zero-tolerance for crime,corruption59 seconds ago
-
Ayesha Raza appeal families to cooperate, open doors for polio teams from May 26-June 111 minutes ago
-
Expert urges annual HIV screenings amid rise in cases linked to unregulated beauty services31 minutes ago
-
India’s reported plan to curtail Pakistan's water a desecration of Indus Treaty, violation of Int' ..41 minutes ago
-
Religious ministry's 24/7 support system active for Pakistani Pilgrims' complaint redressal: DC info ..1 hour ago
-
No peace in South Asia without just resolution of Kashmir dispute: APHC Vice Chairman1 hour ago
-
Pakistan launches third national Polio vaccination drive of 20252 hours ago
-
WSSC’s 10-Day cleanliness drive in full swing ahead of Monsoon, Eid-ul-Azha2 hours ago
-
Preparation for MD CAT test in government colleges to begin from June 211 hours ago
-
No fault in NGC grid system: spokesman11 hours ago