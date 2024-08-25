DI Khan vulnerable to various climate-related natural hazards

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Dera Ismail Khan district is one of the districts of Pakistan that is most vulnerable to the effects of climate change which is evident from the recent flash floods and rising temperature.

The district is vulnerable to various climatic hazards like extreme high temperature, flash Flood, Riverine floods, urban flood, landslides, avalanches and heavy rainfall in the mountainous regions along Hindu Kush Range. The heavy rainfall in Baluchistan and Afghanistan generates heavy floods that travel through the mountains and enter plains of District DIKhan through different Zams.

The flood channels under different Zams have badly been deteriorated due to non-maintenance by the Rodh Kohi Department as they are silted up; embankments are breached and natural plants are grown on beds of the channels with the result they cannot take the pressure of unusual floods and the flood water overflows and makes its own way damaging infrastructure, destroying agriculture, killing livestock and human beings.

Under future climate change scenarios, DIKhan is expected to experience increased variability of river flows due to increased variability of precipitation and the melting of glaciers. Demand for irrigation water may increase due to higher evaporation rates. Yields of wheat and rice are expected to decline subject to water availability. Mortality due to extreme heat waves may increase. Urban drainage systems may be further stressed by high rainfall and flash floods.

While talking to APP, Ahmad Zeb Khan the climate expert associated with Serve organisation suggested that to achieve the goal of sustained economic development, we have to work on these objectives. First, To pursue sustained economic growth by appropriately addressing the challenges of climate change. Second, To focus on pro-poor gender-sensitive adaptation, while also promoting mitigation to the extent possible in a cost-effective manner. Third, To ensure water security, food security and energy security of the area in the face of the challenges posed by climate change. Fourth, To minimize the risks arising from the expected increase in frequency and intensity of extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and tropical storms. and Fifth, To establish a proper mechanism of early warning system to minimize damages and loss of life, he added.

In 2022, the 233 villages of five Tehsils of District DIKhan were hit by hill torrents due to climate change, at almost mid night. The flood entered the houses and damaged them totally or partially.

The main reason was choking of flood drains originating from Tank Zam, Gomal Zam, Sheikh Haider Zam, Chaudwan Zam and Daraban Zam, the discharge from each was over 100,000 cusecs. The 233 Revenue villages of Tehsil DIKhan, Paharpur, Paroa, Daraban and Kulachi are located on the edge of main flood drain and during the floods water entered their villages from two sides and totally damaged the villages. About 90% of the houses collapsed and damaged the streets water supply system and Primary/ secondary drains of the villages. The communities of these villages have requested for restoration and rehabilitation of these small infrastructure schemes and services, besides restoration of flood protection dikes around the villages to avoid future devastation.

Although the Government and Non-Government agencies have provided some support, yet a lot of recovery interventions are needed to restore the basic infrastructure in these flood affected villages. The Government is in the process of restoring main highways, schools, health facilities etc. but farm to market roads, small bridges, street pavements, and drainage system, irrigation channels, flood protection walls around villages are still to be rehabilitated and restored. Moreover, the livelihoods of the people in these villages have also been severely affected. People are selling their assets to reconstruct their houses.

The climate change has impacted and strained the agriculture sector in the region and has disrupted the entire pattern of cultivation. The sowing and harvesting of different crops especially wheat has changed considerably in terms of months depending on rain patterns and weather, the climate expert said.

To replenish the damage caused and prevent future catastrophe the most important of all, is to rehabilitate flood channels of Tank Zam, Daraban Zam, Sheikh Haider Zam, and Chaudwan Zam, he added.

The climate expert further said that by rehabilitation of flood channels not only will provide irrigation water in arid zone but will also work as drains for flood water. The flood channels are in a very bad shape due to neglect of the Government and the communities that has resulted in massive destruction. Massive earth work is required to desilt the channels, strengthen the embankments and cut the plants/ bushes on the base of the channels.

District is forest deficient area and needs more afforestation to control effects of climate change, the climate expert added.