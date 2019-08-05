DI system provides water and fertilizers to crops at once

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Drip Irrigation (DI) is the best irrigation system and it provides water and fertilizer to the crops at the same time.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said this here on Sunday.

He said in conventional irrigation system water get wasted while the drip irrigation system helps in saving water up to 50 percent and accurate watering leads to minimum growth of weeds.

It was important for farmers to select drip irrigation system to make agricultural land fertile, he maintained.