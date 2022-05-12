UrduPoint.com

Diabetes Almost Doubles Risk Of Death From Covid: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Diabetes almost doubles risk of death from Covid: Study

People with diabetes were almost twice as likely to die with Covid and almost three times as likely to be critically or severely ill compared to those without diabetes, finds a study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :People with diabetes were almost twice as likely to die with Covid and almost three times as likely to be critically or severely ill compared to those without diabetes, finds a study.

The study conducted by researchers from the University of Aberdeen, UK found patients with diabetes had a significantly higher risk of requiring an intensive care admission and supplementary oxygen or being admitted in a critical condition in comparison to patients without diabetes.

However, good control of blood sugar in these patients can significantly reduce this risk.

"We found that following a Covid-19 infection, the risk of death for patients with diabetes was significantly increased in comparison to patients without diabetes," said Stavroula Kastora from the varsity.

"We also show that good glycaemic control may be a protective factor in view of Covid-19 related deaths," she added, in the paper published in the journal Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism.

The team reviewed findings from 158 studies that included more than 270,000 participants from all over the world to determine how Covid affects people living with diabetes, Medical Daily reported.

The pooled results showed that people with diabetes were 1.87 times more likely to die with Covid, 1.59 times more likely to be admitted to ICU, 1.44 times more likely to require ventilation, and 2.88 times more likely to be classed as severe or critical, when compared to patients without diabetes.

Further, the researchers found that patients in China, Korea and the middle East were at higher risk of death than those from EU countries or the US. They suggest this may be due to differences in healthcare systems and affordability of healthcare.

"In light of the ongoing pandemic, strengthening outpatient diabetes clinics, ensuring consistent follow up of patients with diabetes and optimising their glycaemic control could significantly increase the chances of survival following a Covid infection," Kastora noted

Related Topics

World China Aberdeen United Kingdom Middle East May All From Blood

Recent Stories

Ready to face consequences if committed any wrongd ..

Ready to face consequences if committed any wrongdoing: Maryam Nawaz

10 seconds ago
 NDMA Chairman stresses over strengthening disaster ..

NDMA Chairman stresses over strengthening disaster management system

12 seconds ago
 Nebenzia Criticizes Pseudohistory, Anti-Russian Le ..

Nebenzia Criticizes Pseudohistory, Anti-Russian Lessons in Ukrainian School Curr ..

13 seconds ago
 China Vows to Support North Korea in Fight Against ..

China Vows to Support North Korea in Fight Against COVID-19 Outbreak

15 seconds ago
 Russia to Present UNSC With New Evidence About US ..

Russia to Present UNSC With New Evidence About US Biolabs in Ukraine on Friday - ..

4 minutes ago
 Prompt registration of FIR on authentic call on he ..

Prompt registration of FIR on authentic call on helpline 15 to be ensured: CCPO

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.