Diabetes Awareness Program organized at Mercy Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Diabetes Awareness Program organized by the Diabetes and Endocrinology Department at Mercy Teaching Hospital (MTH) here was designed to inform and educate the community about diabetes, with a focus on prevention, care, and management.

The event brought together a team of dedicated healthcare professionals and diabetic patients, who shared valuable insights on various aspects of diabetes.

Dr. Faheem Ullah, the Head of the Diabetes and Endocrinology Department, opened the program with an in-depth discussion about diabetes. He shed light on its causes, symptoms, and management, ensuring that attendees gained a comprehensive understanding of this form of diabetes.

The program featured a lineup of expert speakers who covered essential topics related to diabetes.

Dr. Nida delved into the complications associated with diabetes, emphasizing the importance of early detection and management to prevent these complications.

Dr. Umar provided valuable insights into insulin management and its crucial role in controlling blood sugar levels, making it an engaging and informative session for the audience.

Alya, a nutrition specialist, offered guidance on crafting a proper diet for diabetic patients. Her advice on healthy eating habits was both practical and educational.

Dr. Sara addressed the psychological challenges faced by diabetic patients, underlining the need for emotional and mental support in addition to medical care.

Dr. Sumbal Naseem enlightened the audience on the importance of dental hygiene for individuals with diabetes, stressing how oral health can impact overall well-being.

Dr. Sajjad discussed the significance of foot care for diabetic patients, emphasizing preventative measures to avoid complications related to the feet, a critical aspect of diabetes management. Dr. Shazad presented a vote of thanks.

The event saw active participation from the community, with attendees engaging in interactive Q&A sessions, exchanging experiences, and gaining a deeper understanding of diabetes and its management.

The Diabetes Awareness Program at Mercy Teaching Hospital was a resounding success, leaving attendees better equipped to prevent, care for, and manage diabetes.