Diabetes Awareness Session Held For Healthcare Professionals At RNI
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 11:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Department of Endocrinology, Mercy Teaching Hospital, Peshawar organised a diabetes awareness session for healthcare professionals at the Rufaidah Nursing Institute (RNI) here to enhance their knowledge and adopt more effective approaches in managing diabetes.
The seminar focused about the critical aspects of diabetes management and prevention, contributing to the global efforts to address this pressing health challenge, a press release issued here after the event said on Friday.
The session began with a detailed presentation by Dr Faheem Ullah on the prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan and its Impact. He discussed the alarming increase in diabetes cases across the country, attributing it to factors such as lifestyle changes.
Dr Faheem emphasised the urgent need for public awareness campaigns and integrated healthcare strategies to mitigate the growing burden of diabetes.
Dr Sajjad Malik, a Diabetic Foot Surgeon, shared valuable insights on preventing diabetic foot complications, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis, regular monitoring, and the use of appropriate footwear to avoid ulcers and infections.
Misha Tahir, a Nutritionist, addressed the session on Dietary Modifications in Diabetic Patients. She stressed the importance of a balanced diet in managing blood sugar levels and improving overall health.
