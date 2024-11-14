Diabetes awareness walk hosted to mark World Diabetes Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) President of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), Dr. Atif Hafeez on Thursday highlighted the rise in diabetes cases in Pakistan, and said that 26.7 percent of the population, which is 33 million people in the country are now affected by the disease.

Speaking at a diabetes awareness walk organized by TMC Gulshan, he noted that in the year 2000, only 500,000 cases were reported, marking a drastic increase over two decades.

Dr. Hafeez also raised concern about the rising number of young patients aged between 25 and 30 years, which he said is higher than global averages.

Addressing representatives and employees of TMC Gulshan, he called for a shift away from the culture of offering sweets at celebrations, which contributes to unhealthy dietary habits.

He also suggested that advertisements for energy and cold drinks should be banned, similar to tobacco advertising restrictions, as these drinks pose significant health risks.

Dr. Hafeez emphasized the importance of morning walks and healthy activities, recommending that parks and green spaces be promoted for public use.

"Currently, people face challenges even during their morning walks, as they encounter stray dogs, and safety concerns with thieves at night," he highlighting the need for safer public spaces.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Chairman of TMC Gulshan Dr. Fauad Ahmed, PIMA Karachi President Dr. Abdullah Muttaqi, UC-7 Chairman Dr. Syed Rehan Ahmed, and UC Chairman Fayyaz-ul-Huda.

With support from the Al-Khidmat Foundation, free diabetes testing was provided to Gulshan Town employees during the event.

Dr. Fauad Ahmed said that the administration has restored 18 parks and initiated road repairs, including a major road on the Karachi University campus.

Dr. Abdullah Muttaqi emphasized the need for lifestyle changes to control diabetes.

Dr. Rehan Ahmed pointed out that diabetes prevalence is lower in rural areas due to active lifestyles and frequent walking, suggesting that urban residents adopt similar habits for better health.

This event marks a significant effort by the TMC Gulshan's administration to address the diabetes epidemic, providing valuable support and resources to employees and the community.