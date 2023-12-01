Diabetes awareness week starts at PU Health Centre

Punjab University Health Centre inaugurated ‘Diabetes Awareness Week” for diabetic patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Punjab University Health Centre inaugurated ‘Diabetes Awareness Week” for diabetic patients.

In this regard an inaugural ceremony was held at PU Health Centre here on Friday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram, Dr Umda Anwar, Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Adeel Riaz and others were present.

In his address, Dr Muhammad Akram said that one should take a balanced diet, exercise and adopt a healthy lifestyle to control diabetes.

He said that PU Health Center strives to provide best medical facilities to students, employees and teachers. An awareness camp will continue for a whole week in which diabetic patients would be examined and pamphlets and posters based on information about diabetes would be distributed.