Open Menu

Diabetes Awareness Week Starts At PU Health Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Diabetes awareness week starts at PU Health Centre

Punjab University Health Centre inaugurated ‘Diabetes Awareness Week” for diabetic patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Punjab University Health Centre inaugurated ‘Diabetes Awareness Week” for diabetic patients.

In this regard an inaugural ceremony was held at PU Health Centre here on Friday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram, Dr Umda Anwar, Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Adeel Riaz and others were present.

In his address, Dr Muhammad Akram said that one should take a balanced diet, exercise and adopt a healthy lifestyle to control diabetes.

He said that PU Health Center strives to provide best medical facilities to students, employees and teachers. An awareness camp will continue for a whole week in which diabetic patients would be examined and pamphlets and posters based on information about diabetes would be distributed.

Related Topics

Punjab Best

Recent Stories

Development projects in merged areas will bring ch ..

Development projects in merged areas will bring change in lives of tribal people ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exh ..

Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cul ..

Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cultural ties: Jamal Shah

4 minutes ago
 Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resili ..

Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resilience, advancing climate initia ..

2 minutes ago
 Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number ..

Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number in terms of pollution

4 minutes ago
 K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

11 minutes ago
LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt dept ..

LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt depts

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation of Daducha Dam at R ..

12 minutes ago
 PU extends admission date

PU extends admission date

12 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in 24 hours

12 minutes ago
 Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

12 minutes ago
 World Aids Day observed

World Aids Day observed

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan