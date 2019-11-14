Diabetes awarness seminar held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) -:To mark the 'World Diabetes Day' an awareness seminar was jointly organized by school of Nutritional Sciences and Department of Community Medicine in University of Faisalabad here Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Zahid Masood highlighted importance of theme 'Families and Diabetes'.

According to a recent study there were 16 per cent diabetics and 10 per cent were pre-diabetics in Pakistan, he added.

Prof Dr Ehsan ul Haq emphasized on role of doctors as a health educator.

He said that "Family members of a diabetic patient have poor knowledge of early warning sign of diabetes". He said that balanced diet was very essential for diabetes patient to control the disease.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed Pro-Rector, TUF concluded the session advising the audience to practice healthy life style.

Students from the School of Nutritional Sciences presented an impressive skit according to the theme of the diabetes day.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the seminar followed by an awareness walk.