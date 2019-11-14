UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diabetes Awarness Seminar Held

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

Diabetes awarness seminar held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) -:To mark the 'World Diabetes Day' an awareness seminar was jointly organized by school of Nutritional Sciences and Department of Community Medicine in University of Faisalabad here Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Zahid Masood highlighted importance of theme 'Families and Diabetes'.

According to a recent study there were 16 per cent diabetics and 10 per cent were pre-diabetics in Pakistan, he added.

Prof Dr Ehsan ul Haq emphasized on role of doctors as a health educator.

He said that "Family members of a diabetic patient have poor knowledge of early warning sign of diabetes". He said that balanced diet was very essential for diabetes patient to control the disease.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed Pro-Rector, TUF concluded the session advising the audience to practice healthy life style.

Students from the School of Nutritional Sciences presented an impressive skit according to the theme of the diabetes day.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the seminar followed by an awareness walk.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Poor Family From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansour ..

11 minutes ago

Egyptian President concludes two-day state visit t ..

11 minutes ago

Mi-38 to make maiden international launch at Dubai ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed bestows &#039;Order of Zayed&#03 ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Abdel El Sisi attend launch of ..

56 minutes ago

Smog: Punjab govt announces two holidays in school ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.