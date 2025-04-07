Diabetes becomes growing crisis: Experts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Diabetes has become a growing national crisis in the country,with an estimated 33 million adults currently living with the disease,according to health and civil society experts.

Speaking at a special press conference held in connection with World Health Day,representatives of the Civil Society Forum Multan highlighted alarming statistics and called for urgent government action.

The forum’s Chief Coordinator Shahid Mehmood Ansari,President Dr. Irfan Ahmed Pracha,Chief Organizer Aurangzeb Khan Baloch and Organizer Khalid Chattha emphasized that Pakistan now has a diabetes prevalence rate of 26.7%, placing it third globally after China and India in terms of adult diabetes cases.

“Between 2000 and 2021,the number of diabetic adults in Pakistan has surged from 5.2 million to 33 million,” said Dr. Pracha.“What’s even more concerning is that nearly 8 to 9 million people remain undiagnosed and untreated.”

Experts estimated the economic burden of diabetes in Pakistan at $25 billion, which constitutes approximately 1.6% of the national GDP.

A significant portion of individual incomes is being consumed by the costs of managing this chronic condition.

To address this mounting public health issue,the forum proposed several recommendations.

One key demand was to relocate the District Jail from Multan’s urban center and establish a dedicated Diabetes Hospital at the site.

They also urged the government to ensure uninterrupted,free provision of insulin at public hospitals.

“Obesity and excessive sugar consumption are Primary contributors to the diabetes epidemic,”the speakers noted,adding that the prevalence is higher in rural areas than in urban ones.

The forum also criticized the unchecked rise of unqualified medical practitioners and called for strict regulation of medical stores, ensuring the presence of certified personnel at all times.

Strengthening of primary healthcare services and the development of an effective referral system for consultants were also highlighted as essential reforms.

In terms of prevention,Dr. Irfan Pracha advised eliminating sugar and refined carbohydrates from diets,eating smaller portions,staying physically active through daily walks,drinking plenty of clean water and increasing fiber intake.“Including a good source of fiber in every meal can help stabilize blood sugar and insulin levels, ultimately reducing diabetes risk,” he added.

The forum concluded with a strong appeal to authorities to treat diabetes as a national health emergency and take comprehensive,sustained measures to combat its rise.