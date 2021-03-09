UrduPoint.com
Diabetes, Blood Pressure Affect Eyes: PGMI Principal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar on Tuesday said in order to be safe from eye complications, one had to get rid of diabetes, blood pressure and other diseases.

He expressed these views during Eye Disease Awareness Week for Black Cataract here at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH). Head of Department of Opthomology Prof Muhammad Moin, Prof Hussain Ahmad Khaqan, Prof Samina Jahangir, Dr Zubair Saleem and other experts were also present.

The PGMI principal said that medical field had developed so much that modern eye surgeries,including cataracts, were being performed while eyes of children suffering from cancer were also being successfully treated at the General Hospital and it was the only government treatment center in the country where this facility was available.

 He said timely diagnosis of other eye diseases, including advanced glaucoma surgery, was very important and for its treatment, highly professional doctors and modern facilities were available in the Ophthalmology Department of the LGH while in the outdoor a large number of patients were treated.

