Diabetes, BP, Vitamin-A Deficiency Lead To Lowering Of Vision : NMU VC

Diabetes, BP, vitamin-A deficiency lead to lowering of vision : NMU VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Diabetes, blood pressure and deficiency of Vitamin-A lead to lowering of vision and one can avoid it by controlling these factors.

Nishtar Medical University VC, Dr Altaf Ahmad expressed these views after participating an awareness walk held in connection with World Sight Day by Ophthalmology Department and Opthamological Society of Pakistan here on Thursday.

He advised Diabetic and hypertensive patients to get themselves regularly checked to refrain from any complication of eye sight.

The VC termed Cornea transplant at Nishtar Hospital a milestone and appreciated the role of NMU Ophthalmology dept in this connection.

Earlier, a walk was arranged from administrative block of Nishtar Hospital to Tower of NMU which was attended by doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Among others, MS Nishtar Dr Amjad Khan Chandio, President OSP, Dr Shafqat Rasool attended the walk.

