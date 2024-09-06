Diabetes Centre Islamabad launches PsyCare Clinic for comprehensive care

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Diabetes Centre (TDC) Islamabad, a not-for-profit organization and specialized diabetes, announced the opening of the Hope and Light, PsyCare Clinic with the collaboration of UAE-based organization Hope and Light.

This new facility, now open inside the main hospital, marks a significant advancement in comprehensive diabetes care by integrating essential mental health support, a news release on Friday said.

Dr. Asjad Hameed, Chairman of The Diabetes Centre, emphasized the vision behind the PsyCare Clinic, stating, "Our goal is to provide holistic care by combining physical and mental health support for diabetes patients."

Dr. Sajid Mahmood Ashraf, Chief Operating Officer of The Diabetes Centre, highlighted the initiative’s impact, saying, "The PsyCare Clinic will offer invaluable support for the mental well-being and psychological health of diabetic patients visiting TDC, advancing our mission of creating a 'world without diabetes.

Dr. Asma Naheed, Chairperson & Founder of @Hope & Light, spoke on the importance of mental health, noting, "The clinic will help patients address the psychological challenges associated with diabetes, complementing their overall care."

Dr. Mohamad Shoaib Suddle, Chairman of the One-Man Commission for Minority Rights constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, commended the efforts of both TDC and Hope and Light. He stated, "The excellent journey of TDC and Hope and Light demonstrates the power of collective effort. It is crucial for individuals to contribute towards guiding Pakistan in the right direction."

Touseef H. Farooqui former chairman NEPRA expressed his support, stating, "I am committed to supporting this important initiative, which addresses both physical and mental health needs of diabetes patients."

The PsyCare Clinic aims to provide specialized mental health services, including counseling and support groups, to enhance the overall well-being of diabetes patients.