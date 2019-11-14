Diabetes cure lies in daily walk: Experts

(@imziishan)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) ::Experts who led a walk held for awareness of diabetes here Thursday said that 50 per cent cure of the disease lies in daily walk and improved lifestyle.

Dr. Qazi Tariq Aziz, a diabetes expert from Social Security Hospital led a walk to sensitize people on diabetes and highlighted the importance of improved lifestyle in fighting the disease on 'World Diabetes Day'.

He said that symptoms of diabetes included frequent need to urinate at night time, weight loss, more urge to drink water, fatigue and feeling uneasy. He suggested that people should eat less in short intervals, walk more and make it a daily routine and use medicines regularly.

MS Social Security Hospital Dr Javed Hassan , Dr Qari Ghulam Hussain, Dr Asim, Dr Junaid, other doctors, lady doctors, nurses and paramedical staff also participated in the walk.