'Diabetes In Urban People Higher Than Rural Population'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 07:20 PM

'Diabetes in urban people higher than rural population'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Diabetes is on the rise in the country, as its prevalence is increasing at the rate of 25 per cent in urban and 10 per cent in rural areas.

This was stated by head of Diabetes Management Centre of Services Hospital Prof Khadija Irfan in an exclusive talk with APP, here on Sunday.

She said every fifth person was found unaware of the fact that s/he was suffering from diabetes when, on the advice of a doctor, a medical check-up was conducted. Diabetes in women is spreading with ratio of two©thirds compared to men, she added.

Prof Khadija said that in 2000, Pakistan was ranked sixth in the world with 5.2 million patients of diabetes, which would become fifth in 2030 with 13.

9 million diabetics.

This sharp spread of diabetes in the country needs some immediate measures and the public should be informed about the methods to control it.

She said there were two types of diabetes: type-I, in which children and young people often become its victims, and the type-II is caused due to obesity in aged people.

Giving reasons for spread of diabetes in women, she said that mostly women had less opportunities to go for walk or take exercise, as they mostly stay at homes. She said that sedentary lifestyle and obesity were the main reasons for more spread of diabetes. She said that at least 30 minutes exercise daily could help people avoid diabetes for a longer time.

