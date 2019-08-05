UrduPoint.com
'Diabetes In Urban People Higher Than Rural Population'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

'Diabetes in urban people higher than rural population'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Diabetes on the rise in country as its ratio of spread in adults is 25 percent urban while 10 percent of rural people suffering from this disease.

This was stated by Head of Diabetes Management Center of Services Hospital Prof Khadija Irfan in an exclusive talk with APP here on Sunday.

She lamented that every fifth person was unaware about its suffering from diabetes when on the advise of doctor a medical check-up was conducted then such persons be attentive about it.

Diabetes in women spreading with ratio of two-third as compared to men,she added.

Prof Khadija Irfan said that in 2000 Pakistan was ranked sixth in the world with 5.2 million patients of diabetes which would become fifth in 2030 with 13.9 million diabetics.

This sharp spread of diabetes in country needs some immediate measures and public awareness to control this threat.

She said that the ratio of spread of diabetes in women was much higher than men in country.

