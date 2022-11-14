Diabetes increasing due to unhealthy lifestyle: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that diabetes is increasing due to an unhealthy lifestyle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that diabetes is increasing due to an unhealthy lifestyle.

In his message on the World Diabetes Day, he noted that a timely diagnosis of diabetes is important as the patient could succumb to other diseases in case of any slackness.

A simple lifestyle helps avoid diabetes, and prevention is better than cure, so patients need to take preventive measures along with treatment, he added.

The chief minister said that awareness campaigns for timely diagnosis and treatment of diabetes would produce positive results. People could remain safe from diabetes with a balanced diet, daily exercise and walks, he added. Meanwhile, the government has set up diabetes centers in major hospitals to provide the best treatment facilities to patients, he concluded.