Diabetes Major Cause Of Eye Complications: Expert

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Diabetes major cause of eye complications: expert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Lahore General Hospital (LGH) head of Department of Ophthalmology Prof Muhammad Moin Monday said that diabetes was the major cause of eye diseases currently including black and white cataracts and shrinking of blood veins.

Delivering a lecture on eye complications and their solution here, he stressed that diabetic patients should get regular eye check-ups and try to control their diabetes to minimise complications.

Prof Moin said the use of mobile phones, laptops and other modern devices had increased in the last two years due to coronavirus pandemic, which was having a negative impact on the eyes.

He said people should have full sleep as "we often suffer from headache due to our eyes." The use of glasses should also be ensured according to the standard and eye number, the professor added.

He said parents must know the eyesight issues of their children and ask them to use glasses if necessary. He said children at the age of 20 to 25 could go for surgery and get rid of glasses. He said women should use lenses carefully to avoid any infection or damage to their eyes.

