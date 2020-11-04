Diabetes, medical camp held at PA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A diabetes care mobile clinic and two-day medical camp was arranged for MPAs and staff of provincial assembly (PA) with assistant of Minister of National Health here Wednesday.

Different tests for diabetes and inspection of eyesight would be carried out at the camp.

The camp also provided information to MPAs and staff regarding diabetes and preemptive measures.

The provincial assembly staff and MPAs were updated on different workouts and necessary food with regard to diabetes. The camp would conclude on Thursday.