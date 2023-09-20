Open Menu

Diabetes Medicines Supply To Be Ensured: Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Diabetes medicines supply to be ensured: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan here on Wednesday directed to ensure progress in the supply of diabetes and epilepsy drugs to the masses.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, following the instructions of the Minister for Health, the process of registration of insulin and heparin medicine has started on an emergency basis.

He said that "Dr. Nadeem Jan is ensuring fast-track processing of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP) registration cases on a priority basis".

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DRAP has been instructed to ensure registration on the fast track and report to the minister on a weekly basis.

Registration of drugs would help supply drugs in the market, especially for diabetes and epilepsy patients, Dr. Nadeem said.

He said that "the most effective measures are being taken to increase the capacity of the pharma industry".

He said that "the work is being done under a comprehensive strategy to promote the pharma industry in Pakistan".

"We are working in consultation with the pharma industry."The DRAP registration board reviewed more than ten applications on a priority basis. The registration board approved several applications.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Progress Market National University Industry

Recent Stories

Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Br ..

Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ begins in Baro ..

4 minutes ago
 CJP Isa meets lawyers to enhance dispensation of j ..

CJP Isa meets lawyers to enhance dispensation of justice

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers ..

Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers during July, August

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree to continue cooperation for las ..

Pakistan, US agree to continue cooperation for lasting peace in Afghanistan

44 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Saudi, US counterparts discu ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Saudi, US counterparts discuss efforts to resolve Yemeni c ..

48 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Pre ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council i ..

1 hour ago
PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to achieving SDGs

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New Yor ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New York

2 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah, University of Edin ..

American University of Sharjah, University of Edinburgh offer students graduate ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan