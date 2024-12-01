Diabetes Screening Recommended For Individuals Aged 35 And Above
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Professor Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor, a prominent medical expert and Professor of Medicine at King Edward Medical University, has stressed the importance of mandatory blood screening for diabetes for individuals aged 35 and above.
Speaking during a lecture to medical students, he highlighted that early diagnosis is crucial for timely treatment and the prevention of severe complications. He urged the public to reduce their consumption of sugar, sweetened foods, and beverages to avoid diabetes and obesity, which are leading causes of high blood pressure, heart diseases, and blindness. He emphasized the role of a balanced diet, avoidance of fast food and cold drinks, and regular physical activity in promoting good health.
The professor expressed concern over the rising prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan, describing it as the "root cause" of many health issues and a significant contributor to the country’s growing disease burden.
He emphasized that adopting preventive measures, dietary discipline, and an active lifestyle can enable individuals to live healthy lives despite the condition.
Dr. Toor called on medical professionals and nutritionists to work collaboratively in raising public awareness and developing strategies to prevent diabetes. He underscored the importance of promoting fitness, outdoor activities, and regular exercise among the population.
"Our cultural habits, especially those surrounding eating routines, need to change," he remarked. "In our culture, food is central to celebrations and even moments of grief. We need to shift our mindset to eating for survival rather than living to eat."
The lecture concluded with a call to action for both healthcare providers and the public to prioritize lifestyle changes to combat the growing threat of diabetes and associated health complications.
