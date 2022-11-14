UrduPoint.com

Diabetic Awareness Walk Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022

Diabetic awareness walk held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The health department here on Monday staged an awareness walk to mark the World Diabetic Day.

Led by district health officer Dr Waseem Mirza, the walk was held at Model Town which was participated by Director DHDC Dr. Waleed, Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, Dr. Shiraz Masood, EPI Focal Person Tanveer Ahmed and Dr Ali besides lady health supervisor, workers and EPI vaccinators.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Waseem Mirza said that every citizen in Pakistan consumes an average of 26kg of sugar annually, which was considered to be the main cause of diabetes, currently about 20 million people were suffering from diabetes in Pakistan.

He said the trend of using sugar in tea and drinking cold drinks was increasing the trend of diabetes.

Dr Waseem Mirza said the direct use of white sugar played a role in increasing diabetes, diabetes was a chronic disease in which pancreas in the human body could not make the important hormone insulin, due to which the amount of glucose (sugar) in the blood could not be controlled.

He said that glucose was the main source of energy for human cells.

Symptoms of the disease include increased urination, increased appetite and thirst, he added.

He said that diabetics often have to take lifelong insulin control pills and in more severe cases insulin injections.

Diabetes affects the eyes, muscles, nerves, kidneys and hands and feet overtime, he added.

Dr. Waseem Mirza said that diabetic patients keep checking their sugar regularly and as perdoctor's instructions, they can live a healthy life if they avoid sugary things in food and drinkbesides regular exercise.

