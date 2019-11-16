Diabetic camp organized at press club in Faisalabad

A day-long diabetics medical camp was held at press club in collaboration with Union of Journalist and Faisalabad Host Lions club here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) -:A day-long diabetics medical camp was held at press club in collaboration with Union of Journalist and Faisalabad Host Lions club here on Saturday.

The blood sugar tests of 141 journalists were conducted by the team of medical experts.

President host lions club Asima Shehzadi and project Chairman Ghulam Mustafa Maharvi delivered lectures on the occasion.

They said that regular exercise, morning walk, balanced diet can control sugar.They said that people should also avoid fast foods, sugar coated items, cold drinks and take healthy food.

Secretary Press Club Ali Ashfaq Hashmi, President Union Shafqat Hameed Sindhu, also spoke on the occasion and thanked the lions club for holding camp.