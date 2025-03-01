Open Menu

Diabetologist Warns Patients To Be Cautious During Ramzan Fasting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) On Saturday, experts warned diabetic patients to exercise extra caution during Ramadan, as fasting can lead to health complications, but with proper planning, nutrition and care, a safe and healthy Ramadan spirit can be achieved.

Associate Professor of Diabetology, Dr. Aqiba Sarfraz in her exclusive talk with a private news channel cautioned diabetic patients to be vigilant about their health during Ramadan, emphasizing that while fasting presents significant health risks, meticulous planning and proper management can guarantee a safe and healthy holy month.

She stressed the importance of a balanced diet during Ramadan, advising diabetic patients to focus on complex carbohydrates, fiber-rich foods and lean protein sources.

"It is essential to break the fast with dates and water, followed by a balanced meal that includes foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables," she recommended.

Dr. Sarfraz explained that diabetic patients should consult their doctors before starting the fast to discuss any necessary adjustments to their medication or diet.

"It is crucial to monitor blood sugar levels regularly, especially before and after fasting," she added.

Dr. Sarfraz also advised diabetic patients to break their fast immediately if they experience any symptoms of low blood sugar, such as dizziness, confusion, or shaking.

In addition to monitoring blood sugar levels, Dr. Sarfraz recommended that diabetic patients focus on healthy eating habits during Ramadan.

"Avoid sugary and fried foods and opt for complex carbohydrates, fruits, and vegetables instead," she advised. Dr. Sarfraz also emphasized the importance of staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Her advice served as a timely reminder for diabetic patients to prioritize their health during Ramadan.

By taking the necessary precautions and being mindful of their diet and blood sugar levels, diabetic patients can ensure a safe and healthy fasting experience, she added.

Dr. Sarfraz also warned against overindulging in traditional Ramadan foods that are high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. "Foods like samosas, pakoras, and fried desserts can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and worsen diabetes management," she cautioned.

Furthermore, Dr. Sarfraz emphasized the need for diabetic patients to stay hydrated during Ramadan. "Drinking plenty of water throughout the day, especially during non-fasting hours, is crucial to prevent dehydration and manage blood sugar levels," she advised.

