Diafat Al Madinah Association Provides Extensive Services To Pilgrims
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Diafat Al Madinah Association, playing a crucial role in assisting pilgrims and visitors during this year's Hajj season, has provided over 1.3 million services across various frequented sites.
The association's dedicated volunteers contributed 600 hours of service from the 11th of Dhu Al-Qi'dah to the 1st of Dhu Al-Hijjah.
Services included providing 285,380 meals and distributing 834,990 water bottles through the soqia (watering services) program at pilgrim dispatch centers and border crossing points, SPA reported.
Additionally, 85,225 pilgrims benefited from the hospitality program, and more than 10,000 umbrellas were distributed to pilgrims and visitors.
The association also assisted 28,442 elderly pilgrims and pilgrims with disabilities.
