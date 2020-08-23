UrduPoint.com
Diagnosing, Treatment Of TB Patients Restarted Under SOPs: Dr. Sami

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Diagnosing, treatment of TB patients restarted under SOPs: Dr. Sami

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Coordinator Tuberculosis (TB ) Control Program Dr, Sami Kakar said processes of TB diagnosing and its patients of treatment have been restarted in respective areas of Balochistan under implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said this on Sunday while Mercy Corps provided medical and protection equipments including gloves, masks and others important goods to doctors and paramedics.

Dr, Sami also thanked the head of Mercy Corps Dr, Saeed Ahmed for provision of protection kits for doctors and cooperation with TB control program in Balochistan.

He said as many as 33000 people were suffering TB diseases in respective area of province in per year saying that in this regard, measures needed to enhance awareness against TB among people for which all available resources were being utilize for controlling it in the area.

"Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and Health Secretary Dostan Khan Jamaldeni are paying special attention on Health Sector including especially controlling of the spread of TB in the province", he said.

Dr, Sami further said protection kits have been provided to doctors and medical staff in order to save them from pandemic corona-virus during processes of treatment of TB patients in the centers.

