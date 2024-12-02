Diagnosis at an early stage helps to control HIV, says specialist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Health expert, Dr. Muhammad Umair Malik on Monday said that diagnosing Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) at early stages helped to control it, while later detection of this disease could bring medical complications in the human body.

Talking to the media, he said, “It will take eight to ten years for the conversion of HIV to AIDS if proper care and treatment are not staged,” adding that AIDS could affect the immune system of humans, which leads to serious medical complications.

While talking about the process of treatment, he said, “The virus related to HIV can only be controlled by taking medicine during whole life.” The government was providing medicine to the infected persons free of cost, he maintained.

This disease could is not spread by touching or by participating in other social activities, he explained and adding that the person only came into contact with the HIV, once it entered into the bloodstream, He said that the unprotected use of injection syringes, transfusion of unprotected blood, and use of uncertified drips could only be reasons for its spread.

Talking about the effect of an HIV-infected person on society, he said, "This virus is manageable, and social activities are not hindered for the HIV-positive person.”

He stated, “This disease can only be controlled through regular medication. By adhering to treatment, an infected person can engage in social activities, including marriage. A mother can also breastfeed her baby. Furthermore, with consistent use of medicine, an individual can live a normal life.”