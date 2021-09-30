Dialdas Club office bearers elected unopposed

All office bearers and members managing committee of Dialdas Club were elected unopposed here on Thursday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :All office bearers and members managing committee of Dialdas Club were elected unopposed here on Thursday night.

According to Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Convener Election Committee, the office bearers and members managing committee had been elected unopposed following the withdrawal of nomination papers from opponents after adjustment from the two groups.

Those who have been elected unopposed Dr.

Shahid islam Junejo and Sohail Asim as President and Honorary Secretary respectively. Eng. Shahid Mehmood Arain and Suresh Kumar Wadhwani have also been elected unopposed as Joint Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

Those who have been elected unopposed members managing committee included Abdul Hameed, Akram Shahid, Dr. Iqbal Haroon, Muhammad Arif Hussain Norani, Muhammad Aslam Memon, Muhammad Rashid Ali Siddiqui, Muhammad Salman Rahoojo and Saeed Ahmed Chohan.