Dialogue Among Political Parties Imperative For Political, Economic Stability: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 10:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said dialogue among political parties was essential to achieve political and economic stability.

Addressing a news conference here, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was making endeavours to convince the allied parties to take forward this process. He said, "Our effort is to save democracy and the federation." The foreign minister, however, said it will be difficult for PPP to convince the allied parties to hold dialogue with the opponents until and unless the court order of holding elections in Punjab on May 14 was taken back.

He said holding elections in one province at this point in time will impact the results of elections in other three provinces.

"We support the idea of holding the elections on one day across the country," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the coalition parties were standing firm in backing the decisions taken on the platform of the Parliament.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said he will represent Pakistan at the foreign ministers meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in India next month.

He said, "We are committed to the SCO charter and this visit should not be seen as a bilateral one but in the context of the SCO."

