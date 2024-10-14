Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday said that dialogue was the best option for resolution of all issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024)

Addressing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, he said that grand jirga continued for three days peacefully in Khyber district and presented its 22 points communique.

Thanking the Government and Opposition benches for authorizing him to negotiate with the jirga, he said these points would be discussed at the parliamentary committee before taking action.

He said that all the relevant stakeholders have presented their suggestions in the grand jirga.

The chief minister said that peace was his top priority and no compromise would be made on it.

