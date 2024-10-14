Open Menu

Dialogue Best Option For Resolution Of All Issues: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday said that dialogue was the best option for resolution of all issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday said that dialogue was the best option for resolution of all issues.

Addressing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, he said that grand jirga continued for three days peacefully in Khyber district and presented its 22 points communique.

Thanking the Government and Opposition benches for authorizing him to negotiate with the jirga, he said these points would be discussed at the parliamentary committee before taking action.

He said that all the relevant stakeholders have presented their suggestions in the grand jirga.

The chief minister said that peace was his top priority and no compromise would be made on it.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga All Government Best Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural ..

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women

2 minutes ago
 Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Solar System Training Program started in AJK

Solar System Training Program started in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Social Security commissioner directs better medica ..

Social Security commissioner directs better medical facilities to workers

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroach ..

Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congesti ..

2 minutes ago
 Students appreciate Youth Festival initiative

Students appreciate Youth Festival initiative

9 minutes ago
KP CM directs setting up of parliamentary committe ..

KP CM directs setting up of parliamentary committee on Kurram situation

8 minutes ago
 Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World ..

Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup scores

8 minutes ago
 KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communi ..

KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communique of Pashtoon Jirga: CM

8 minutes ago
 KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists' attack ..

KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists' attack on police line Bannu

8 minutes ago
 Overseas Kashmiris always played key role in count ..

Overseas Kashmiris always played key role in country's development

8 minutes ago
 I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax frau ..

I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax fraud

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan